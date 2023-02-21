It’s not a new practice to use our sewage to search for clues about public health trends. But after almost two years of building up Washington’s growing wastewater surveillance system, state epidemiologists are ready to branch out further.

Epidemiology teams started sampling wastewater in October 2021 — at first at three sites in two counties, with the intention of building an early warning system that could predict COVID-19 surges. Now, the team has expanded to 28 sites in 16 counties, and is talking about beginning to monitor for other viruses, like influenza and RSV.