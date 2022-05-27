Washout closes short section of Forest Service Road 250 along Orogrande Creek

A washout has closed a short section of Forest Service Road 250 along Orogrande Creek, according to a news release from the Clearwater-Nez Perce National Forest.
The rural route, commonly called the 250 Road but also known as the Pierce-Superior Road and French Mountain Road, is closed about 8 miles upstream from Bungalow, or where Orogrande Creek joins the river.
“Log jams in Orogrande Creek forced water over the roadway and against the fill slope, causing a washout and road failure,” said North Fork District Ranger Andrew Skowlund. “We lost approximately 18 feet of road width and approximately four feet of road shoulder at the site of the washout.
According to the news release, engineers and road construction crews are working to repair the damage and reopen the closed section, which is about half a mile of road. Skowlund believes the closure may last for two weeks or longer. The closure blocks access to the North Fork of the Clearwater River via French Mountain Saddle from Pierce. But the river can still be accessed by the 247 Road, also known as the Beaver Creek Road, between Headquarters and Aquarius.
Updates on the closure are available by calling the North Fork Ranger District at (208) 476-4541, or visiting the forest webpage at fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater.