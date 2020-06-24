Washington state will require people to wear facial coverings in public settings under a statewide public health order announced Tuesday by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The order, issued by Secretary of Health John Wiesman in response to ongoing COVID-19-related health concerns, takes effect Friday. It requires face coverings when people are indoors in a public area and outdoors in a public area when 6 feet of physical distancing can’t be maintained.
Washington joins several other states that already have statewide mask orders in place, including California, which issued its order last week.
The announcement from Inslee comes on the heels of another major change in Idaho.
Following a COVID-19 outbreak, Boise and Ada County are moving back into Stage 3 of Idaho’s original reopening process today. Bars in that area of the state will once again be closed.
Public health officials said there’s no specific timeline for Ada County to return to Stage 4.
In Washington, Yakima County, which has been among the areas hardest hit by the outbreak, has even more stringent requirements under a separate proclamation issued by Inslee that also takes effect Friday. In addition to being covered by the statewide mandate on masks in public, there will now be a legal requirement that prohibits people from entering a place of business — either indoors or outdoors — without first donning a mask.
Under that same proclamation, businesses in the central Washington county are prohibited from allowing a customer to enter a business, or conduct business with a customer in any public space, unless the customer is wearing a face covering.
There are exemptions for children younger than 2 and for people who are deaf or have hearing loss. Facial coverings for children between the ages of 3 and 5 are strongly recommended, but not required under the orders.
People engaged in recreation alone or with household members and those eating out at restaurants wouldn’t have to wear masks as long as they are properly distanced from others.
The statewide order builds on a previous one from Inslee, that — since June 8 — required workers to wear facial coverings unless they don’t interact with others on the job.
Last month, San Juan County became the first jurisdiction to impose a mask requirement that was enforceable by law, making it a misdemeanor for people to not wear a mask while in public. Brendan Cowan, a spokesman for the county, said in an email Tuesday that, to date, no citations have been issued, just “lots of education and outreach.”
Several other jurisdictions — including King and Thurston counties — issued their own face covering directives or strongly urge residents to wear masks, though those counties have said the efforts were focused more on education and that there were no civil or criminal penalties for violators.
A spokesman for Inslee said violation of the statewide mask order is a misdemeanor, punishable by as many as 90 days in jail and a fine of as much as $1,000. Violation of the Yakima County proclamation is a gross misdemeanor, punishable by as many as 364 days in jail and a fine of as much as $5,000.
The move comes as Washington’s 39 counties are moving through a four-stage reopening plan.
As of Tuesday, 16 counties, including Asotin, Whitman and Garfield, are in Phase 3, which allows group gatherings of up to 50 people, including sports activities, and allows restaurants to increase capacity to 75 percent. Gyms and movie theaters can reopen at half capacity during this phase.
Eighteen Washington counties are currently in Phase 2, which allows restaurants and taverns to reopen at half capacity with limited table sizes, hair and nail salons and barber shops to resume business, and retail stores to reopen for in-store purchases at 30 percent capacity. It also allows additional outdoor recreation and gatherings with no more than five people outside of a person’s household.
Three counties — Benton, Franklin and Yakima — remain in Phase 1, which allows only essential businesses to be open, limits restaurant service to takeout and delivery and permits limited outdoor recreation.
Two other counties — Chelan and Douglas — also are in a modified Phase 1 of reopening that allows some additional business activity.
More than 28,800 people in Washington state have tested positive for the virus, and at least 1,276 have died. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and the vast majority recover. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
In this region, Nez Perce County has one newly confirmed case of COVID-19, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District. The individual is between the ages of 50 and 59, and is recovering at home, spokeswoman Tara Macke said.
“This virus is with us and will remain with us until there is a vaccine or a proven medical therapy, and we all need to be aware of that as we make decisions about how we spend our time,” Macke said.
Whitman County subtracted one of its positive cases on Tuesday after a woman between the ages of 60 and 79 was retested twice, and came up negative for the virus both times.
The reclassification brings Whitman County’s tally to 33, with 10 isolating at home and 23 in the “recovered” category, Public Health officials said.
No new cases were reported in Asotin or Garfield counties Tuesday.