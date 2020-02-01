Voters in southeastern Washington will cast their ballots on a number of school measures in the Feb. 11 special election.
School district administrators say the measures are important to keep school operations at their current levels.
“These are regular school functions that are not covered by state money,” Colton Superintendent Paul Clark said.
Levies need to be approved with one vote above the 50 percent threshold, while bonds require a 60 percent majority vote.
Area ballot measures include:
The Clarkston School District’s two-year capital improvements levy is expected to generate $660,000 annually at an estimated tax rate of 50 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. For a home with a $200,000 valuation, the cost would be $100 annually. The levy will fund improvements in the areas of safety, security and technology, as well as equipment, such as microscopes, a plasma cutter and a CNC machine, for science and vocational courses.
The Pullman School District is running three measures, including a $15 million bond to renovate, expand and improve security at Lincoln Middle School. The proposed tax rate of the 20-year bond is $2.78 per $1,000 in assessed valuation. The district is also running two levies, which total $5.5 million a year. A four-year replacement enrichment levy is expected to generate $5.3 million a year at an estimated tax rate of $2.25 per $1,000 in assessed value. There’s also a four-year replacement technology levy that would bring in $200,000 annually at an estimated tax rate of 8 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
If all three measures are approved, taxpayers with a $200,000 home would pay about $1,022 a year.
The Colton School District is running a one-year replacement levy of $398,947, at an estimated tax rate of $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed value. For a home with a $200,000 valuation, that would be about $500 a year. The levy is about 9 percent of the district’s overall budget. It helps pay for food services, career-technical education programs, extracurricular activities, a portion of the preschool program and some other administrative costs.
The Colfax School District is running a two-year replacement levy expected to generate $900,000 annually. The estimated tax rate will be $1.97 per $1,000 in assessed valuation in 2021, or about $394 a year for a home with a $200,000 valuation. The tax rate is expected to drop to $1.91 in 2022. The levy helps pay for staff, extracurricular activities, curriculum like music and art, as well as professional development.
The Garfield School District has two measures on the ballot. A two-year replacement levy would generate $176,040 a year, with an estimated tax rate of $2 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. A two-year replacement capital levy for instructional technology and facility improvements would generate $100,000 each year, at an estimated rate of $1.14 per $1,000 in assessed valuation.
If approved, both measures would add as much as $628 a year for a home with a $200,000 valuation.
The Palouse School District is also running two measures. The two-year replacement levy would bring in $420,574 in 2021 and $441,603 in 2022, at an estimated tax rate of $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed valuation. The two-year replacement capital levy for instructional technology and facility improvements would generate $300,000 a year, at an estimated tax rate of $1.96 per $1,000 in assessed valuation. If approved, both measures would add as much as $892 a year for a home with a $200,000 valuation.
