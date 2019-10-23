PULLMAN — An open forum about Washington’s November ballot, focusing on three issues in particular, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Neill Public Library.
The forum, which is being planned by the library and the Pullman League of Women Voters, will cover the Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond; Initiative 976, which would put limits on motor vehicle taxes and fees; and Referendum 88, which would allow the state to implement affirmative action policies.
Seating is limited, and those who plan to attend are asked to arrive early.