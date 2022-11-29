The Washington Department of Health announced in a news release Monday that the state coronavirus response website, coronavirus.wa.gov, will be decommissioned Thursday.
After Dec. 1, visitors will be redirected to the DOH COVID-19 landing page.
The change is reflective of the end of the COVID-19 emergency order, and a decrease in web traffic, according to the release. DOH is working with partners to transfer pandemic information to other state agency websites where appropriate.
DOH advises everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated for both influenza and COVID-19, especially as hospitals are operating at higher-than-usual capacity this winter.
Those who’ve already received their COVID-19 vaccine should get their booster. Those age 5 years and older who completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines at least two months ago are eligible for the updated booster.
DOH reminds the public that COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots can be safely administered at the same time.
According to the most recent state data, influenza-like illness in Washington is “high.” There have been seven lab-confirmed deaths from influenza in Washington this year.
More information on COVID-19, influenza and other viruses is available at doh.wa.gov.
