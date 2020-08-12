SPOKANE — The state of Washington on Tuesday ordered that more wolves be killed in a pack that continued to prey on cattle in Stevens County even after one member was eliminated.
Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized the removal of one or two wolves from the Wedge pack in response to repeated depredations of cattle on public grazing land.
The agency believes there are currently only two adult wolves in the pack.
The decision was criticized by conservation groups who want the state to stop killing wolves. The state has killed more than 30 wolves since 2012.
“We are sickened that the department plans to destroy another wolf pack,” said Amaroq Weiss, a wolf advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity. “Clearly, livestock operators are not effectively monitoring their cattle or taking other proactive measures that would minimize conflicts with wolves.”
Late last month, the agency killed an adult, non-breeding female member of the Wedge wolf pack, hoping that would alter the pack’s behavior. But the remaining members of the pack continued to attack livestock in the Kettle River range, Susewind said.