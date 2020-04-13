TACOMA — A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday while riding on a quad in Pierce County, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The incident took place about 4:35 p.m. in the 3400 block of 294th Street East.
The teen was on the back of an ATV driven by a 42-year-old man when they were confronted and shot at by the property owner.
“He says he shot in self-defense,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. “We don’t believe that to be true.”
Multiple shots were fired at the riders.
The gunman claimed they swerved at him after being confronted, which investigators said is unlikely.
The property owner has called 911 and complained about ATV riders several times before, Troyer said
The 29-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault.
Deputies who responded to the rural area placed a tourniquet on the teen’s leg and took him to Tacoma General Hospital.
His condition was not immediately known.