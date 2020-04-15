SPOKANE — The state of Washington sued Greyhound Lines Inc. for letting U.S. immigration agents board buses in Spokane in search of people who are in the U.S. illegally.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Monday in Spokane County Superior Court. It seeks to stop the company from allowing U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents to board its buses and conduct immigration sweeps.
ACLU chapters in 10 states — California, Washington, Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Michigan, Florida, Maine, Texas and Arizona — wrote to Greyhound in 2018 to express their concern with passengers being pulled off buses and arrested. In several cases, they said, it appeared passengers had been singled out and questioned based on having dark skin or foreign accents.
The lawsuit in Washington contends Greyhound’s practices violate the state Consumer Protection Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination.
Greyhound wrongly suggests on its website that the company has no choice but to allow the practices, Ferguson said.
“Greyhound must reform its practices, and warn customers of the risk they face of being interrogated by immigration agents without cause,” Ferguson said Tuesday. “Greyhound’s customers have suffered for far too long because of the company’s indifference. “
The lawsuit seeks a court order prohibiting the checks and penalties to hold the company accountable for its past conduct.
Greyhound said Tuesday it had told the federal government that the company does not consent to the search of its buses. It said the Spokane bus terminal is operated by the city, and Greyhound does not have control over it.
Greyhound also blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the delay of some of the company’s corrective actions. It said it had informed the state by letter about actions it had taken in early March but received no response.