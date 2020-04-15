SEATTLE — Washington is suing Facebook — again — for selling political ads without disclosing all necessary information about who’s behind them.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson first sued Facebook over the issue in 2018, with the company agreeing to a $238,00 settlement. After that, rather than comply with all of the disclosure requirements of Washington campaign finance law, Facebook said it would no longer sell political ads in the state.
Despite that, the company has continued to do so. While it maintains digital copies of the ads in its ad library, the library does not contain all of the information required. Missing data include who the address of the ad’s sponsor, the cost and dates of payment, the name of the person paying, and the method of payment.
The attorney general’s complaint said that since November 2018, Facebook sold hundreds of ads to at least 171 Washington political committees for payments totaling at least $525,000.
The state Public Disclosure Commission asked Ferguson to investigate after finding that Facebook had repeatedly violated campaign finance law.