YAKIMA — Irrigation water has begun flowing at lower Yakima Valley farms, and there should be plenty through the growing season because of better than normal snowpack in the Cascade Range.
Moderate drought last year resulted in restrictions on junior water right holders and some crop losses, the Capital Press reported.
Washington’s statewide snowpack was 104 percent of normal on March 30, compared to 47 percent on Dec. 27 and 80 percent a year ago, according to the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“Things are looking good, considering how the season started out. Some people were ready to declare drought on Jan. 1,” said Scott Pattee, the NRCS state water supply specialist in Mount Vernon.
Twice the normal amount of snow fell in January and enough snow continued in February and March to maintain a slightly above normal snowpack, Pattee said.
“Port Angeles and Sequim got more low elevation snow this year than any place in the state,” Pattee said.
The April 1 through September streamflow forecast is normal to slightly above normal, Pattee said. The April through June weather outlook, from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center, is for below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures, he said.