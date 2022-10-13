GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Washington state bird hunter was knocked over and injured when he and his wife surprised a grizzly bear southeast of Glacier National Park, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Wednesday.

The 51-year-old man, whose name and hometown were not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the encounter on Tuesday afternoon on private property in a creek bottom east of the town of Choteau, officials said.

