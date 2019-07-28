PULLMAN — The 62nd annual Distinguished Young Women of Washington Program will be held Saturday at the Pullman High School theater, 510 NW Greyhound Way.
Founded in 1958, DYW is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls.
This year, 12 girls from across Washington state will participate. Each participant will perform a talent number, as well as self-expression and fitness routines. Thousands of dollars in awards and college scholarships will be announced at the state program, and the Washington representative will participate in the America’s Distinguished Young Woman program next summer in Mobile, Ala.
Danielle Kallaher, program co-chairwoman, said the goal of the program is to emphasize education by providing scholarship opportunities to outstanding college-bound girls, and to encourage personal development in all young people.
Participants in the 2020 program include Kenal Correia, Almira-Coulee-Hartline; Shelby Forgey, Asotin; Lillian Kirry, Chewelah; Delaney Overberg, Clarkston; Hayden Fulfs, Colfax; Megan Kay, Colton-Uniontown; Tesslyn Preppernau, Ellensburg; Brooke Bankus, Garfield-Palouse; Kairlyn Cornish, LaCrosse; Katheran Gingrich, Lind-Ritzville; Ellie Knox, Moses Lake; and Suellen Rice, Pullman.
Tickets cost $20 and are available online at www.tututix.com/dyww and at the door the evening of the program.