The new year begins with a bang for Washington state senators, after a legislative leadership committee approved a 54 percent increase in per diem rates.
The daily per diem is intended to reimburse lawmakers for the cost of accommodations and meals when they travel to Olympia on official business. It comes in addition to their $56,881 annual salary.
Secretary of the Senate Brad Hendrickson said the Senate per diem rate will jump by $65 per day on Jan. 1, from $120 to $185.
“That’s essentially the average hotel rate in Thurston County, plus the federal meal rate in Thurston County,” he said.
The move was approved Dec. 13 by the seven-member Senate Facilities and Operations Committee, in a unanimous vote. The committee includes members of the Republican and Democratic leadership teams.
The House Executive Rules Committee hasn’t yet approved a similar increase for House members. However, Chief Clerk Bernard Dean said he expects it to consider the matter before the 2022 session begins Jan. 10.
“They’re certainly aware of the action the Senate took,” he said. “Given the dearth of session housing that’s available, (representatives) will need to look at other options such as hotels. So I imagine they’ll want to make a decision before the session starts.”
Besides approving an increase, Hendrickson said the Senate committee fixed the per diem at 89 percent of the federal rate going forward.
“So as the federal rate goes up, (the Senate per diem) will go up,” he said.
Any state or federal employees who travel to Thurston County on official business currently receive $133 per day for lodging, plus $74 for meals, or $207 per day in total. Hendrickson said that rate gets updated regularly.
“The Government Services Office constantly surveys hotel rates around the country and generally publishes updated per diem rates once a year, in the fall,” he said.
By contrast, it’s been almost eight years since legislative per diem rates last increased.
In January 2014, House leaders bumped the rate up by $30, from $90 to $120 per day, retroactive to the start of the year.
The Senate initially balked at the move, but eventually followed suit. Its increase, though, took effect after the 2014 legislative session ended.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Washington ranked in the bottom third for per diem rates in 2021. At least 35 states had rates higher than $120 per day.
Idaho lawmakers, for example, receive $139 per day during the session if they live more than 50 miles from the Statehouse, and $70 if they live less than 50 miles from the Statehouse.
Fewer than a dozen states, however, paid more than $185 per day in 2021.
Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, voted against the 2014 per diem increase when he was Senate Republican Leader. He opposes this latest change as well, saying the $65 — which amounts to $3,900 just for the coming 60-day legislative session — is a bigger raise than most taxpayers will see this year.
Moreover, “tying the per diem to a percent of the federal rate means they’ll never have to vote on it again,” he said.
