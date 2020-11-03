OLYMPIA — One day out from Election Day, nearly 73 percent of Washington state’s more than 4.8 million voters have already cast their votes.
The secretary of state’s office reported that as of Monday night, 3,545,289 ballots have been returned.
In 2016, about 52 percent of ballots had been returned by the night before the election.
In addition to voting for president and weighing in on 10 congressional races, voters will also decide on several statewide races including governor and lieutenant governor, scores of legislative races and a ballot measure on sex education.
Election officials have been preparing for turnout of as much as 90 percent, which would surpass the previous record of 84.6 percent in 2008.
Of the state’s 39 counties, 26 saw returns of more than 70 percent by Monday night. Two counties were already topping 80 percent and 11 were above 60 percent. In King County, the state’s most populous county, 75.9 percent of voters have returned their ballots so far.
Voters have until 8 p.m. tonight to drop their ballot at a dropbox or, if they mail it, it must be postmarked by Election Day.