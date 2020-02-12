Unofficial election numbers show all 10 measures in six southeastern Washington school districts were approved Tuesday night.
Results for school districts in the area include:
Clarkston School District: The two-year capital improvements levy was approved with 61 percent of the vote, or 2,751 votes, in favor of the measure, and 1,733 votes in opposition. The levy of 50 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value is expected to generate $660,000 annually. The money will fund improvements in the areas of safety, security and technology, as well as equipment purchases.
Pullman School District: All three measures in the district were approved by voters. A $15 million bond to renovate Lincoln Middle School was approved with 77 percent of the vote, or 2,650 votes, in favor of the measure, and 797 votes in opposition. The bond has a proposed tax rate of $2.78 per $1,000 in assessed valuation. The district’s four-year replacement enrichment levy was approved with 75 percent of the vote, or 2,609 votes, in favor of the measure, and 845 votes in opposition. The four-year replacement technology levy was approved with 79 percent of the vote, or 2,737 votes, in favor of the measure, and 710 votes in opposition. Those two levies would generate $5.5 million a year at a combined tax rate of $2.33 per $1,000 in assessed valuation.
Colton School District: The one-year replacement levy was approved with 72 percent of the vote, or 246 votes, in favor of the measure, and 94 votes in opposition. The levy of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation is estimated to generate $398,947. The levy funds help pay for food services, career-technical education programs, extracurricular activities, a portion of the preschool program and some other administrative costs.
Colfax School District: The two-year replacement levy was approved with 67 percent of the vote, or 572 votes, in favor of the measure, and 286 votes in opposition. The levy of $1.97 per $1,000 in assessed valuation is expected to generate $900,000 annually. It helps pay for staff, extracurricular activities, curriculum for music and art, and professional development training.
Garfield School District: Both measures in the district have been approved. The two-year replacement levy was approved with 79 percent of the vote, or 137 votes, in favor of the measure, and 37 votes in opposition. The levy of $2 per $1,000 of assessed valuation is expected to generate $176,040 annually. The two-year replacement capital levy for instructional technology and facility improvements garnered 78 percent of the vote, or 135 votes, in favor of the measure, and 37 votes in opposition. The levy of $1.14 per $1,000 in assessed valuation is expected to generate $100,000 annually.
Palouse School District: Both measures in the district have passed. The two-year replacement levy was approved with 71 percent of the vote, or 304 votes, in favor of the measure, and 122 votes in opposition. The levy of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation is expected to generate over $420,000 annually. The two-year replacement capital levy for instructional technology and facility improvements garnered 69 percent of the vote, or 297 votes, in favor of the measure, and 132 votes in opposition. The levy of $1.96 per $1,000 in assessed valuation is expected to generate $300,000 annually.
In Asotin County, the next ballot count will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday. In Whitman County, the next ballot count will happen at 3 p.m. today. The election will be certified Feb. 21.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.