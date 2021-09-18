Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
PULLMAN — The Washington State University Extension Office is applying the governor’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement to all 4-H volunteers.
In a letter dated Sept. 3, Extension Office Director Vicki A. McCracken gave all volunteers until Oct. 18 to prove they have been vaccinated or be removed from their post.
“WSU is required to comply with Governor (Jay) Inslee’s recent vaccination proclamation requirement,” McCracken wrote. “This health and safety proclamation that has been ordered by the governor includes employees, contractors, and volunteers.”
Under the order, 4-H volunteers have to be “fully vaccinated or exempted.”
“Volunteers who are not fully vaccinated or who do not have an approved exemption on file by Oct. 18 will be put on inactive status,” she wrote. “They will not be able to engage in any volunteer activities with WSU Extension until proof of full vaccination can be observed or until an exemption request has been reviewed.”
McCracken asserts the agency can require vaccination of 4-H volunteers because the state-level organization falls under the auspices of WSU.
“WSU Extension will announce a county-level process for observing and recording documentation of vaccination status for volunteers,” she said.
The letter comes as the county fair season is winding down.
Over the past several weeks, there have been numerous county fairs with 4-H volunteers staffing many booths, barns and other activities.
— Roger Harnack, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Gauls Getaway shop in Grangeville offers blend of items
GRANGEVILLE — “We fell in love with Grangeville,” Evie Gaul smiled.
She and her husband, Bill, moved to Idaho last year. The couple opened the shop Gauls Getaway this summer.
“I had a catering business in Yakima for more than 30 years,” Evie said. “We were really good at what we did, but COVID killed it.”
She had contracts with colleges, schools and other agencies, but that all shut down in 2020.
Though many people say they love the area, few mean it to the extent the Gauls do. They originally purchased 5 acres of land in St. Maries, but when they followed daughter and son-in-law Shauna and Josh Summerville to the Grangeville area, they said they knew this is where they wanted to be.
“The St. Maries property is for sale, and we’re in a temporary place here until we find something permanent,” Evie said.
Gauls Getaway is a bit of a dream-come-true for Army and National Guard veteran Bill.
“He had said one time he’d like to have a bookstore,” Evie said. “Who would have known?”
Gauls includes used books (including audio books on CD), antiques, herb tinctures, gemstones, handmade hair scrunchies, key chains, candles, soaps, herbal creams and more. It is at 117 W. North St. (just down from Camas Lanes and The Gallery).
“I love to read,” Bill said. “This whole section of books came from my own collection.”
Bill also offers home-school math packages for grades two through six, as well as guest lecturing for science.
The shop offers items from a variety of local vendors, including Red Horse Botanicals, Herbal Foundation Beauty and Care, Candlelites Candle Company, Tessessential Teas and Herbal Creams, Hanna’s massage healing stones, Prairie Scraps Chalkin’, Black Oxygen Organics and Gordon and Rebecca Talley’s crocheted doilies, hair scrunchies and record cup coasters.
Customers shouldn’t be alarmed by the thick, stocky black face that meets them at the door: Mascot Chancey is just a dog looking for love.
“She’s so friendly, we have to be careful she doesn’t just jump in a car and leave with someone,” Evie said.
The Gauls said they are excited to support local artisans and vendors on consignment.
“There are so many talented people around here,” they said. “This is a way to give back to the community and people who have all been so kind to us by showcasing these small, unique business endeavors.”
Gauls Getaway is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store can be reached at (208) 507-0560 or gaulsgetaway@outlook.com.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday