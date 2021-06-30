This is the day many Washington businesses have been waiting for — the end of COVID-19 restrictions.
Restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other retailers can now resume business as usual. What that means for a popular pub in downtown Clarkston is the opportunity to remain open until 2 a.m. again. The last time Hogan’s Pub was open that late was March 14, 2020, when COVID-19 hit the region.
“It’s huge for us, capacity limits aside,” said Skate Pierce, owner of Hogan’s. “It’s almost like starting a new bar, attracting a new late-night crowd. We have live music and a Pride prom starting again, which is great. We’ve really missed events.”
Restaurants from Pomeroy to Pullman will be able to fill their tables, and events such as funerals, graduations, weddings and sporting events no longer have strict capacity limits. However, state officials said businesses still have the right to make their own rules, such as requiring customers to wear masks.
One requirement that will remain in place relates to large indoor events, which will be limited to 75 percent capacity for events with more than 10,000 simultaneous participants. The state plans to reevaluate the capacity restrictions on such events July 31.
According to the state’s guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear facial coverings. “Fully vaccinated” refers to people who are two weeks removed from their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
At this time, the guidance does not apply to health care settings like hospitals, long-term care, or doctor’s offices; as well as correctional facilities, homeless shelters and schools. Masks are still required in those settings, and people who are not vaccinated are supposed to wear masks in public spaces.
Brady Woodbury, Asotin County public health administrator, said although the restrictions are easing, this area is not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19. Asotin County reported seven new cases Tuesday, and people are still getting sick from the disease.
“I am really encouraging people to get vaccinated,” Woodbury said. “It’s extremely effective and safe.”
Woodbury estimates about 40 percent of the county has received the vaccine, while the state average is near 70 percent.
“We are significantly below the state level,” Woodbury said. “I wish more people would get the shots. Studies are showing they can provide long-term protection. In addition, the Delta variant and other variants are still out there and highly infectious.”
Although no one will be going around the grocery store or bars asking unmasked people to show proof of vaccination, state and local health officials are urging unvaccinated people to continue to wear masks indoors, especially among other unvaccinated people.
The best way to stay healthy is to get the vaccine, Woodbury said.
