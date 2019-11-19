MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The minimum wage in Washington state will increase from $12.50 to $13.50 per hour in January as part of a voter-approved initiative.
Initiative 433, passed by voters in 2016, requires that the minimum wage be increased to $11.00 in 2017, $11.50 in 2018, and $12.00 per hour in 2019. In January, the minimum will go up by $1.50 to $13.50 per hour in the state.
Beginning in 2021, the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries will be instructed to make a cost-of-living adjustment to the minimum wage in the state according to the federal Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.
In 2016, supporters said the initiative would guarantee every person working in Washington state can receive paid sick leave and form a $13.50 minimum wage.
“Washingtonians should be able to take care of themselves or a sick child without having to choose between their family and a paycheck. It’s vitally important to pass a common-sense law like paid sick leave to help prevent the spread of disease and keep customers, employees, children, the elderly, and our families safe. When the restaurant, grocery, and childcare workers are forced to go to work sick they expose our communities to disease. In fact, 70 percent of food-related norovirus outbreaks are the result of sick food workers showing up to work,” a coalition retail workers and business owners stated in the 2016 voter’s guide.
Conversely, opponents maintained that, while the state needs a minimum wage that benefits all workers and recognizes the cost of living across the state, the initiative would do more harm for workers and the economy. They also said the proposal to increase the state’s minimum wage would cause more expenditures if enacted.
“The initiative raises $85 million in new taxes, but will increase state spending by $363 million. The state is in contempt for failing to fund education and must find billions of dollars to fund our schools. This will make the problem worse,” opponents in the voter’s guide stated.
But supporters responded by saying the initiative would grow the economy and would not create news taxes.
“Initiative 1433 puts our health and safety first by providing access to paid sick leave and creates economic opportunity. Study after study — from independent economists including the University of Washington — prove that prices do not rise when minimum wages increase. Initiative 1433 saves the state money and does not create new taxes for anyone. Instead, it grows our economy and creates jobs as working families have more money to spend in communities across the state,” those in favor said.
Retail workers and business owners countered by saying the proposal would hurt the economy and cause loss of jobs.
“I-1433 takes the wrong approach — harming workers and Washington’s economy. This proposal would cost jobs in some communities while decreasing hours and take-home pay for other workers. It would increase prices and reduce opportunities for young people. Voters should be offended by the backers’ use of scare tactics to distract from their hastily designed plan — Washington’s food handlers already operate under strict laws requiring sick workers to stay home. Vote no on I-1433,” opponents argued.
On November 6, 2016, Washington state voters approved the measure with 57 percent of the vote, allowing workers to accrue paid sick leave and raising the minimum wage each year until 2020 when the minimum wage increases to $13.50, and each year beginning in 2021.