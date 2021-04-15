OLYMPIA — Washington’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent last month, and the state added 23,100 jobs, officials announced Tuesday.
The Employment Security Department said that March’s rate was down slightly from February’s 5.6 percent rate.
Private sector employment increased by 18,600 jobs and government employment increased by 4,500 jobs. Leisure and hospitality, government and education saw the largest gains, and manufacturing was the only sector that saw a downswing, with 200 job losses.
The national unemployment rate decreased from 6.2 percent in February to 6 percent in March.