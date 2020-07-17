Washington state added 71,000 jobs in June, and the unemployment rate dropped from 15.1 percent to 9.8 percent, the biggest month-to-month drop in 30 years, authorities said.
However, the state’s economy continues to be wracked by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many businesses are still closed or operating at reduced capacity.
“The gain in nonfarm payroll employment coupled with the revision to May’s job gains are a welcome surprise and another step in the right direction,” Paul Turek, economist for the Employment Security Department, said in a statement. “That said, the road ahead looks to be bumpy as the virus continues to spread, creating a less predictable situation for the economy reopening.”
The department also announced that May’s preliminary estimated gain of 52,500 jobs was revised to a gain of 146,400 jobs. And officials said the state paid unemployment insurance benefits to 565,800 people in June, a decrease of 149,742 over the previous month.
Officials said the private sectors that gained the most jobs over the month were retail trade (19,400 positions), leisure and hospitality (18,100) and education and health services (14,800).
But the shutdowns because of the coronavirus have had a broad impact on Washington’s economy.
The Employment Security Department said from June 2019 to June 2020 all major industry sectors lost tens of thousands of jobs, led by the leisure and hospitality sector, which saw 135,800 positions vanish and the government sector lose 46,700 positions.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday said the statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of economic reopening will continue though at least July 28. The pause — implemented earlier this month — was originally intended to be in place for two weeks for the state’s 39 counties, which are in various phases of a four-stage economic reopening plan.
But Inslee said rising case counts mean there is a “significant risk” that parts of the economy may have to be closed again if the current trends don’t change.
In Idaho, new initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits totaled 5,458 for the week ending July 11, increasing by 11 percent — or 534 claims — from the previous week.
The Idaho Department of Labor reported the four-week moving average rose 10 percent, to an average of 5,021 new initial claims per week.
Continued claims — the number of people who requested a benefit payment — dropped by 6 percent from the previous week to 28,766, the 10th consecutive week of declines, the labor department said in a news release. The four-week moving average for continued claims also fell 6 percent from 32,450 for the week ending July 4 to 30,451 for the week ending July 11.
Accommodation and food services represented 15 percent of total claims for the week ending July 11. Health care and social assistance were 13 percent, manufacturing represented 12 percent and retail trade 11 percent, the news release said. The aggregated claims for these four sectors accounted for 51 percent of the weekly total.
Laid-off Idaho workers filed 172,942 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the 17 weeks since the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration — 2.9 times the total number of initial claims filed in all of 2019. Fifty-five percent of the initial claims filed were in the first four weeks, the news release said.
The department paid out $37.7 million in claims during the week ending July 11, up slightly from $35.7 million for the week ending July 4. Regular state unemployment benefit payouts were $7.2 million, up from $6.8 million the previous week, but 6.1 times higher than the same week in 2019.
At $640 million, total benefit payments to laid-off Idahoans — and attributed to COVID 19 — have exceeded a half a billion dollars. Unemployment insurance regular benefits make up $155 million of the total, with Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits at $11.3 million, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits at $35.7 million and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments at $438 million.