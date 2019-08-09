The Washington State Republican Party will hold its state committee meeting at the Quality Inn in Clarkston this weekend.
Alice White, chairwoman of the Asotin County Republicans, said this is the first time the local party has played host to the state committee.
An executive board meeting will be held this evening, followed by a reception from 8-10 p.m. On Saturday, meetings run from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
The state meeting gives party officials an opportunity to discuss issues ranging from fundraising to redistricting and political opportunities.