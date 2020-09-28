TACOMA — The Washington State Department of Health on Sunday reported 439 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.
Pierce County reported 63 new cases and no new deaths on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 170 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 86,269, up from 85,830 cases and 2,100 deaths on Saturday.
King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 22,103 cases and 768 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 11,395 cases and 258 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 7,772, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
All counties in Washington have cases.