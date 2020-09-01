The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has reopened the Snake and Grande Ronde rivers to steelhead fishing and will allow anglers to harvest hatchery steelhead starting today.
The daily bag limit has been changed to two steelhead per day on the Snake River from Lower Granite Dam upstream to the Washington/Oregon state line, as well as on the Grande Ronde River from its mouth to the Oregon state line. The bag limit is one steelhead per day from the mouth of the Snake River near Pasco to Lower Granite Dam.
The normal bag limit is three hatchery steelhead per day. However, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife suspended steelhead fishing in June because of poor returns. At the time, Chris Donley, fish program manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at Spokane, said fisheries managers wanted to assess the strength of the run through August before deciding how much harvest to allow.
According to a news release from the agency, steelhead are returning at a clip slightly better than the preseason forecast. However, fisheries managers are still worried about returns to the Tucannon and Touchet rivers. That is why they instituted a one-fish bag limit below Lower Granite Dam.
The agency also implemented a one-fish steelhead limit on the Tucannon, Touchet and Walla Walla rivers.