A number of free webinars are being offered Monday through Friday from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Service to help people become more aware of invasive species.
Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news release that invasive species threaten the economy, environment, recreation opportunities and people’s health.
The Washington Invasive Species Council is calling on people to be on the lookout for plants and animals not native to Washington. Residents are asked to report invasive species they spot at InvasiveSpecies.wa.gov.
Derek Sandison, director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, said the public is key to the fight against invasive species.
“Not only did a member of the public report the first-ever Asian giant hornet, but alert residents have been responsible for more than one-third of new invasive species detections in the state since 1990,” Sandison said.
The webinars and events include: Monday, feral swine identification, planning and response; Tuesday, spotted lanternfly identification and risk to agriculture; Wednesday, aquatic invasive species, statewide prevention, monitoring and management overview; Thursday, 10th annual Columbia River Gorge invasive species and exotic pest workshop; Friday, Asian giant hornet identification, risk and response.
Those who are seeking more information or want to watch the webinars can go to bit.ly/3qJjw5e.