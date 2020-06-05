Two weeks after revelations of a massive fraud scheme that temporarily shut down Washington’s unemployment system, state officials have acknowledged that criminals may have stolen between $550 million and $650 million.
Of that, the state has recovered $333 million, up from around $300 million reported last week, the state Employment Security Department said Thursday.
But efforts to halt the fraud have also delayed legitimate benefits payments to tens of thousands of out-of-work people in Washington, said Suzi LeVine, ESD commissioner, during a news conference.
Investigators have cleared many of the more than 200,000 individuals whose benefits claims were being scrutinized for potential fraud, but roughly 90,000 are still awaiting resolution, LeVine said, and while she hoped to clear more of those cases soon, “unfortunately for some, however, it will still take longer.”
The number of new claims for unemployment benefits in Washington dropped to more than 31,000 during the week of May 24-30. LeVine said the drop is in part because of the ongoing anti-fraud efforts and because the economy is restarting under the state’s four-stage reopening plan that is bringing people back to work.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus shutdown in mid-March, a total of 2,045,863 initial claims have been filed in Washington. The state has paid more than $4.9 billion in benefits to more than 826,000 people, including federal money that is providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of up to $790 per week.
In Idaho during the week of May 24-30, a total of 3,646 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed. Since mid-March, the state has seen a total of 145,274 initial claims and $312 million in benefits have been paid out.
Continued claims in Idaho — the number of people who requested a benefit payment — declined for the fourth consecutive week, falling to 51,035, down 10 percent from the previous week.