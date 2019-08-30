MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Washington ecologists have discussed developing regulations for multiple wastewater treatment plants across the state.
The Skagit-Valley Herald reported the state Department of Ecology has proposed a potential permit regulating the amount of discharge from treatment plants.
The department said the permit would apply to the Anacortes, La Conner, Mount Vernon and Big Lake treatment plants, along with dozens of others in western Washington.
Ecologists said the regulation would require treatment plants to reduce the amount of nutrients released into the water, including nitrogen and carbon found in human waste and soap.
Officials said these nutrients deplete oxygen in the water, harming marine life and reducing water quality.
The department is expected to decide whether to proceed with developing the regulations following a public comment period scheduled through Oct. 21.