Washington state officials say a COVID-19 vaccine could become available by the middle of next month, with high-risk health care workers first in line to receive it.
“We are hopeful we will have a vaccine to begin administering by mid-December,” according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Health Wednesday. “The federal government has given us an estimate of 62,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for our initial allocation.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet Dec. 10 to review the FDA’s first Emergency Use Authorization application from a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer.
The FDA received the application on Nov. 20. An approved Emergency Use Authorization allows the agency to make the vaccine available during a declared state of emergency before it has a full license.
“They have also told us we should receive an estimated total of around 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December,” the news release said, noting regular shipments of the vaccine should begin in January. “We know vaccine safety is of the utmost importance to our communities in Washington. If the EUA is approved, the vaccine will then be vetted by the Western states’ Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.”
The work group, announced by Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom in October, is a collaboration between the states of Washington, Oregon, Nevada and California. It includes nationally-recognized scientists appointed by the member states because of their expertise in immunization and public health.
“This workgroup will provide another layer of scrutiny and expert review to this process and should take about 1 to 2 days,” the news release said. “This will be done while the vaccine is still being processed and shipped, so it should not cause any delay in making the vaccine available to people in Washington.”
Washington state does not have an estimate on when a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna would be approved by the FDA and available for distribution.
The first people eligible to receive the vaccine are high-risk workers in health care settings in what will be called phase 1A of the state’s plan to distribute the vaccines.
Health care providers who have fully enrolled in the COVID-19 Vaccine Program by Dec. 6 will be eligible to receive part of the first shipment. As of Wednesday, there were 54 providers in the state fully enrolled in the program. Enrollment can be completed at www.COVIDVaccineWA.org.
The state will coordinate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship the vaccine directly to the enrolled providers once it is available. Providers will be responsible for storing and administering it. The state will not know which facilities will get the vaccine first until early December.