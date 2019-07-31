SPOKANE — The state of Washington is evaluating what to do about a wolf pack that is consistently preying on cattle in Ferry County.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife killed one member of the OPT wolf pack July 13, in an effort to change the behavior of the pack.
But the agency said attacks on livestock have continued in the area.
The OPT pack is believed to have killed two head of cattle and injured five more since the pack member was killed July 13.
Agency director Kelly Susewind is considering the next steps, which could include killing more members of the pack.