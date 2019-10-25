PULLMAN — Some pros and cons of affirmative action programs and $30 car tabs were presented during an hourlong forum at the Neill Public Library on Thursday evening.
The event, which was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Pullman, addressed the three statewide ballot measures Washington voters will decide this year.
The measures include Referendum 88, which lets voters decide whether a previous affirmative action initiative should be implemented; Initiative 976, which caps most vehicle licensing fees at $30; and a constitutional amendment dealing with the continuation of government during times of emergency.
About 25 people attended the event. Speakers also discussed Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond proposal. (A story about the bond was published in the Tribune Oct. 6).
No one was on hand to actively debate the ballot measures. Instead, members of the Pullman League simply read statements from the state voter guide in support and opposition. No questions were taken.
Referendum 88 was placed on the ballot after state lawmakers approved Initiative 1000 earlier this year. It gives voters the chance to accept or reject the Legislature’s decision and decide if I-1000 should be implemented.
The initiative, which was signed by more than 350,000 registered voters, was intended to remedy past discrimination or under-representation of various disadvantaged groups. It authorizes the state to adopt affirmative action laws, regulations and policies in the fields of public education, public employment and public contracting. Although it specifically prohibits the use of quota systems or preferential treatment, it allows the state to consider an individual’s age, sex, race, sexual orientation, national origin and disability status or military service when making hiring or contracting decisions.
Initiative 976 is a renewed effort to limit the state’s ability to impose vehicle licensing fees. Voters have approved similar measures in the past, but they didn’t stick.
State licensing fees for most passenger vehicles currently range from about $30 to $93, with an additional fee of $25 to $65 added based on the vehicle weight. The money is used to pay for various transportation maintenance and repair projects.
I-976 would cap licensing fees at $30 for all motor vehicles weighing less than 10,000 pounds, unless voters approved a higher amount. Weight-based fees would be eliminated, as would the 0.3 percent state motor vehicle sales/lease tax.
The measure also requires that any future vehicle taxes be based on a vehicle’s Kelley Blue Book value, rather than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.
If approved, the Washington Office of Financial Management estimates the measure would reduce state transportation revenues by more than $1.9 billion over the next six years. Cities and counties would lose more than $2.3 billion during that same time frame.
Besides the above two ballot measures, voters will also decide whether Article II, Section 42 of the Washington Constitution should be amended.
That section currently allows the Legislature to take certain actions to ensure the continuity of government during times of emergency caused by enemy attack. Lawmakers have proposed amending that language to include “catastrophic incidents,” such as natural disasters, terrorist attacks and other events that result in mass casualties and disruptions.
Ballots for the Nov. 5 general election were mailed to voters on Oct. 18. They must be postmarked by Nov. 5, or deposited in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. that evening.
