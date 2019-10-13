COEUR D’ALENE — Authorities say a Washington man was injured when the aircraft he was piloting crashed during takeoff at a northern Idaho airport.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Stotts, 51, of Spokane, was taken to a regional hospital for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries after the crash Friday afternoon.
The sheriff’s department said it appears the aircraft overturned during the low-level stages of takeoff, ending up in a field just off the runway.
The Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities are investigating the incident. The sheriff’s department did not release any information about the type of aircraft involved.