TACOMA — A member of a human trafficking ring was sentenced to 30 years in prison after prosecutors said he and fellow gang members paid for motel rooms, set up advertisements and collected money in western Washington, a judge said.
Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend sentenced Matthew Jeffrey Holt, 28, on Friday after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit human trafficking, human trafficking, and promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor. Holt is alleged to be the ring leader.
Holt was one of 11 charged in connection to the human trafficking ring in Pierce County, prosecutors said.