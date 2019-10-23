VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 28-year-old Battle Ground man died Oct. 12 in Wasco County, Ore., when he fell from a cliff while taking pictures.
Ruvim A. Andryushin had stepped over a concrete barrier at Rowena Crest viewpoint, about 15 miles east of Hood River, Ore., and onto a rocky edge when he lost his footing and fell about 90 feet, Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley said.
Andryushin landed on rocks and then came to rest on the eastbound lanes of Highway 30. The accident happened around 5 p.m., Nisley said.
Andryushin had been taking pictures with his girlfriend.
She and other witnesses told responding deputies what happened, Nisley said.
Some of the witnesses performed CPR on Andryushin until medics arrived and declared him dead.
The highway was closed during the death investigation.