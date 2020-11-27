VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Battle Ground man was arrested Thursday morning in Washington County, Ore., on suspicion of burglary, theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Antonio Bernal, 22, was booked into the Washington County Jail.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 6:41 a.m. reporting a man breaking into a car in the Cedar Mill neighborhood.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a resident heard their car alarm go off and saw the man inside the vehicle. A family member called 911 while the resident confronted the suspect and kept him at the scene until deputies arrived.
According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation found that the suspect had entered several additional vehicles and been inside the residence and the garage, during which time he had used the restroom, eaten some of the food the family was preparing for a Thanksgiving meal and stolen various items.
Investigators have linked the suspect to one additional case, according to the sheriff’s office, and additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.