Members of the Pullman City Council announced they are planning to create a housing authority on a regional level for residents struggling with home insecurity.

Washington District 9 state legislators Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, and Reps. Mary Dye, R-Pomery, and Joe Schmick, R-Colfax visited the council during its regular meeting Tuesday to discuss various topics prevalent to the Pullman community.

Tags

Recommended for you