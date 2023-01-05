Washington is looking to reduce carbon emissions

Laura Watson

Washington’s Climate Commitment Act and Clean Fuel Standard, both designed to reduce the release of greenhouse gases over the coming decades, are being implemented this month.

The market-based approaches to reducing carbon emissions were both approved by the legislature in 2021. For the past 18 months, officials at the Washington Department of Ecology have been writing rules and building the bureaucratic infrastructure for the programs.

