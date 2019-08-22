The Washington Idaho Symphony will have auditions from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 31 to fill eight orchestra vacancies for the 2019-2020 season.
The positions up for grabs are violin, viola, principal cello, principal bass, flute, principal clarinet, second bassoon and percussion. Auditions will be at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman.
Candidates will be asked to perform a portion of a solo piece selected by the candidate, a musical excerpt that will be provided prior to the audition and a sight-reading excerpt.
The symphony performs five concerts each season.
The deadline to sign up for auditions is 5 p.m. Monday. Candidates need to complete the sign up form by emailing info@wa-idsymphony.org or through this shortened link: bit.ly/2HsRcPZ. Exact audition times will be assigned once all candidates have requested an audition.