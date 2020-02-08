Registration is open for a Washington hunter education class to be taught by Ron Landrus and Dallas Hohnsbehn, of Clarkston.
Those interested in the course, which starts Feb. 24 and runs through March 7, can pick up an information sheet at Schurman’s True Value Hardware in downtown Clarkston and register online at bit.ly/2OBKXNk.
All classroom sessions will be at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., in Clarkston. The first class is from 5:30-8 p.m. Other classes will be from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 25-27 and March 2-4. The March 5 class will be from 5-8 p.m.
A field course with live fire of a .243-caliber rifle and 20-gauge shotgun will be March 7, with the time and place announced during the classroom sessions.
Students must attend all classes to pass. Parents of students younger than 18 are required to attend the first class, and parents of students age 11 or younger must attend all of the classes.
There is no charge for the class. Costs are covered by Schurman’s and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
More information is available by contacting Landrus at (509) 758-3122 or Hohnsbehn at (509) 758-7006.