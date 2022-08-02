Washington heads into primary

A voter puts a ballot in a drop box at a library in Seattle in 2020.

 AP Ted S. Warren

OLYMPIA — Washington voters will winnow the field of candidates in dozens of races in the state’s primary today.

Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and ballots were sent to nearly 4.8 million registered voters weeks ago. Voters must have their ballots postmarked and in the mail by today, or they can drop them off at drop boxes around the state by 8 p.m. Results often take days to come in as the ballots arrive in elections offices throughout that week.

Tags

Recommended for you