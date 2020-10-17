PULLMAN — Washington gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp is scheduled to be in Pullman on Tuesday for a “Pullman Victory Protest” event.
Culp, a Republican, currently serves as police chief for the town of Republic. He is challenging two-term incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee in the Nov. 3 general election.
Culp previously served in the U.S. Army and ran a small business, in addition to his law enforcement career. He made headlines in 2018 by refusing to enforce new firearm restrictions after voters approved Initiative 1639, because he felt it was unconstitutional.
Tuesday’s event, which runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m., is located at 20428 Wawawai-Pullman Road. Culp’s website notes there will be “live music, great speakers and food,” and suggests people “stay to the end” to meet the candidate.