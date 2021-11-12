Washington GOP senator retires after a decade in office

KENNEWICK — State Sen. Sharon Brown is calling it quits when her current term ends at the start of 2023.
The Kennewick Republican announced Wednesday she will not seek re-election to the office she has held since February 2013.
That leaves the 8th Legislative District seat open for candidates in the 2022 election.
“It has been one of the most challenging and rewarding periods of my life,” Brown said in a news release issued by the state Senate. “However, I believe that it is now time to move on to new challenges and opportunities, as well as make room for new voices and ideas.”
It is not known what Brown plans to do next.
In the last 1½ years, she has unsuccessfully run for election to the Benton-Franklin Superior Court bench and sought appointment to Benton County District Court.
Brown said it has been an honor and privilege to represent the people of the Tri-Cities, adding that one of the best parts of the job is meeting “many amazing people — both inside and outside of government,” and working together to solve problems find creative new approaches.
She said she’s served in the Senate in both the majority and the minority since her appointment nearly nine years ago, and “seen periods of economic boom and fiscal challenges” while working with colleagues from both sides of the aisle.
“My service has always been about providing the people of our community with a strong voice in state government. That is why I pushed Gov. (Jay) Inslee to treat our region fairly and allow our businesses to open up after months of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders,” Brown said. “I believe it is paramount that we protect the most vulnerable among us, which is why I fought to protect our seniors, victims of domestic violence, child sexual exploitation and human trafficking, and those with developmental disabilities.”
“It’s why I have fought so hard for suicide prevention and resources for those struggling with mental illness,” she continued in the news release.
“I believe in a forward-looking vision for our future, which is why I have been at the forefront of supporting new emerging sources of clean, carbon-free energy, STEM education, blockchain technology, agritech and innovative new approaches like industrial symbiosis.”
Brown said it’s imperative that the Washington state Legislature “continue to make progress on these issues,” even after she leaves office.
“I will continue to work in the private sector to advance these issues about which I passionately care,” she said.
Brown was sitting on the Kennewick City Council, where she’d once served as mayor pro tem, when she was selected in 2013 to step into the Senate seat vacated by Jerome Delvin, who had joined the Benton County Commission.
The following year, she was chosen by her colleagues to serve as the state Senate’s vice president pro tem — one of two members to preside over the chamber during the lieutenant governor’s absence.
Brown describes herself as a vocal advocate for employers and “the Senate’s leading voice for regulatory reform,” saying she has worked tirelessly to make it easier for entrepreneurs and small-business owners to grow, expand and hire more workers.
She also described herself as a state and national leader on energy issues and “the Legislature’s top champion for nuclear power.”
In listing some of her legislative accomplishments, Brown noted one-party rule in Olympia “has often left half of Washingtonians unheard and neglected, and potential solutions not considered.”
“If we are truly ‘One Washington,’ then we must govern for all of Washington. That means listening to the people and putting party interests aside to do what is best,” said Brown. “That has been my approach in the Legislature, and it is my sincere wish for my colleagues, who I will surely miss.”
“I hope that my performance in office has reflected my deep appreciation for this opportunity to serve,” she added, “and my love for the people of the Tri-Cities.”
Her term expires Jan. 6, 2023.