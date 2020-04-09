The Washington State Board of Education approved emergency rules Wednesday that give school districts more leeway in awarding diplomas to high school seniors affected by school closures.
School districts, charter schools and tribal compact schools will be able to waive certain state graduation requirements for individual seniors with board approval.
“The waiver is an extra tool districts can use to make sure students graduate after the COVID-19 school building closures,” stated a news release.
The new rules are effective immediately for the class of 2020.
To be approved for the waiver, districts will need to make a “good faith effort” in providing students the opportunity to complete credits that were previously required in order to graduate.
“In this difficult time, our state’s students come first,” said Peter Maier, the board’s chairman. “By adopting these rules, we considered the many high school students who otherwise would face great limitations due to this historic pandemic. These new rules give flexibility to let school districts support students now, while honoring the student work done before school buildings closed.”
Private schools are allowed to waive credit-based graduation requirements for individual students. They can also waive school day and instructional hour requirements for the current school year.
The rules, according to the release, ensure students who were on track to graduate this year are not negatively affected by the measures districts took in response to the coronavirus.
Applications for the waiver should be available by April 15.