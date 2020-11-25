The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office says most Thanksgiving kitchen fires are caused by unattended cooking.
Washington firefighters have responded to about 60 fires on Thanksgiving Day over the past five years. Since the holiday typically involves a large number of dishes being prepared all at once, coupled with the distractions of family in and around the kitchen, people should keep an eye on their cooking to minimize the risk of fire.
Because of the pandemic and rules limiting gatherings, there may be more homes across the state where residents are cooking a turkey dinner. The fire marshal’s office recommends staying in the kitchen while cooking, setting timers and checking dishes regularly.
In the event of a stovetop fire, cooks should slide a lid over the pan, turn off the burner and let the pan cool completely, according to the fire marshal.
For an oven fire, turn the heat off and keep the door closed until the oven is cool.
Other holiday safety tips include: keep flammable materials like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers and towels away from burners; keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from the stove and areas where hot food is being prepared.
More information can be found by contacting the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3929.