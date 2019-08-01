SEATTLE — People who identify as other than female or male may soon have a third option when getting a Washington driver’s license.
Local news media reported Gov. Jay Inslee’s office announced Tuesday a push for inclusion by offering the options of female, male and X. The change would also affect instructional permits and state identification cards.
The Department of Licensing has scheduled hearings in August in Seattle, Spokane and Olympia for public comment. The agency will then use the information from hearings, emails and phone calls to decide whether to make any changes to the proposed language.
The agency could offer the gender X option as soon as October.