Washington state has confirmed its first pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 influenza season, pushing public health leaders to more urgently sound the alarm on the region’s steep rise of respiratory infections this fall.

A King County child in elementary school died last week from complications of the flu, the county’s first pediatric flu death in more than two years, according to a Wednesday statement from Public Health — Seattle & King County. To date, at least four adults in the state have died from influenza this season.

Tags

Recommended for you