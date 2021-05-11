The five-day candidate filing period for various elected positions in Washington begins Monday morning.

A bit more than 200 nonpartisan offices are up for grabs in the southeastern corner of the state this year.

Every incorporated town in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties has at least a few city council seats up for election. Dozens of school board positions are available as well, along with a handful of port district seats and various cemetery, fire, hospital and park district positions.

The filing period runs from Monday-May 21. If three or more candidates file for a particular seat, they’ll square off in the Aug. 3 primary; the two who receive the most votes will move on to the Nov. 2 general election.

Local offices are up for election in Idaho as well, but its candidate filing period doesn’t open until Aug. 23.

Some of the positions that will be on the ballot in southeastern Washington this year are listed below. All have four-year terms, unless otherwise indicated. Names of the incumbents are provided as well, although they may not be running for reelection.

Asotin County

Asotin City Council

Council 3 — Steve Cowdrey

Council 4 — Mervin Schneider

Council 5 — Timothy Ottmar (short and full four-year term)

Clarkston City Council

Council 1 — John Murray

Council 2 — Melyssa Andrews

Council 3 — Pat Holman

Council 4 — Russ Evans

Port of Clarkston

Commissioner 3 — Marvin Jackson (six-year term)

Garfield County

Pomeroy City Council

Council 4 — James Harris

Council 5 — Susie Bowles

Port of Garfield

Commissioner 2 — Matt Herres (two-year unexpired term)

Commissioner 3 — Larry Scoggin (six-year term)

Whitman County

Colfax City Council

Council 1 — Blaine Golden

Council 2 — Crystn Guenthner

Council 3 — Crystal Christopherson

Colton City Council

Council 2 — Kyle White

Council 5 — Cory Cucchiara

Palouse City Council

Council 1 — Mary Rothlisberger

Council 3 — Tim Sievers

Council 4 — John Snyder

Council 5 — Jim Fielder (two-year unexpired term)

Council 6 — Libby Akin (two-year unexpired term)

Council 7 — Katie Cooper

Pullman City Council

Ward 1, Council 7 — Al Sorensen

Ward 2, Council 2 — Dan Records

Ward 3, Council 5 — Brandon Chapman

Uniontown City Council

Mayor — David Jacobs

Council 3 — Dan Warner

Council 4 — Jack Espy

Council 5 — Sam Kimball

Port of Whitman County

Commissioner 1 — Karl Webber (four-year unexpired term)

Commissioner 3 — Tom Kammerzell (six-year term)

Mayoral and/or city council seats are also up for election in Albion, Endicott, Farmington, Garfield, LaCrosse, Lamont, Malden, Oakesdale, Rosalia, St. John and Tekoa. For a full list of the positions available this year, visit the respective county elections websites.

Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.

