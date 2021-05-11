The five-day candidate filing period for various elected positions in Washington begins Monday morning.
A bit more than 200 nonpartisan offices are up for grabs in the southeastern corner of the state this year.
Every incorporated town in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties has at least a few city council seats up for election. Dozens of school board positions are available as well, along with a handful of port district seats and various cemetery, fire, hospital and park district positions.
The filing period runs from Monday-May 21. If three or more candidates file for a particular seat, they’ll square off in the Aug. 3 primary; the two who receive the most votes will move on to the Nov. 2 general election.
Local offices are up for election in Idaho as well, but its candidate filing period doesn’t open until Aug. 23.
Some of the positions that will be on the ballot in southeastern Washington this year are listed below. All have four-year terms, unless otherwise indicated. Names of the incumbents are provided as well, although they may not be running for reelection.
Asotin County
Asotin City Council
Council 3 — Steve Cowdrey
Council 4 — Mervin Schneider
Council 5 — Timothy Ottmar (short and full four-year term)
Clarkston City Council
Council 1 — John Murray
Council 2 — Melyssa Andrews
Council 3 — Pat Holman
Council 4 — Russ Evans
Port of Clarkston
Commissioner 3 — Marvin Jackson (six-year term)
Garfield County
Pomeroy City Council
Council 4 — James Harris
Council 5 — Susie Bowles
Port of Garfield
Commissioner 2 — Matt Herres (two-year unexpired term)
Commissioner 3 — Larry Scoggin (six-year term)
Whitman County
Colfax City Council
Council 1 — Blaine Golden
Council 2 — Crystn Guenthner
Council 3 — Crystal Christopherson
Colton City Council
Council 2 — Kyle White
Council 5 — Cory Cucchiara
Palouse City Council
Council 1 — Mary Rothlisberger
Council 3 — Tim Sievers
Council 4 — John Snyder
Council 5 — Jim Fielder (two-year unexpired term)
Council 6 — Libby Akin (two-year unexpired term)
Council 7 — Katie Cooper
Pullman City Council
Ward 1, Council 7 — Al Sorensen
Ward 2, Council 2 — Dan Records
Ward 3, Council 5 — Brandon Chapman
Uniontown City Council
Mayor — David Jacobs
Council 3 — Dan Warner
Council 4 — Jack Espy
Council 5 — Sam Kimball
Port of Whitman County
Commissioner 1 — Karl Webber (four-year unexpired term)
Commissioner 3 — Tom Kammerzell (six-year term)
Mayoral and/or city council seats are also up for election in Albion, Endicott, Farmington, Garfield, LaCrosse, Lamont, Malden, Oakesdale, Rosalia, St. John and Tekoa. For a full list of the positions available this year, visit the respective county elections websites.
