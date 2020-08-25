LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on Friday announced a temporary target shooting ban on all WDFW-managed lands because of the increased risk of wildfires.
The ban restricts any target shooting across the roughly one million acres of WDFW-managed land, including wildlife and water access areas from eastern to western Washington. It does not ban lawful hunting.
Firearm discharge can cause fires when bullets pass through decayed wood, spark on rocks or break into fragments in dry grass, according to the WDFW release. Fires can also ignite after a shooter has left the area.
WDFW officials said the restriction will stay in place until the wildfire risk decreases.
All of Washington and Oregon are currently under a state of emergency because of wildfire risk. The declarations, both made last week, allows the National Guard of both states to deploy to fires as needed.
More information is available at the WDFW website at wdfw.wa.gov.
WDFW’s ban is similar to the Aug. 15 ban issued by the Department of Natural Resources for all DNR-managed lands. The DNR ban also applies to any shooting aside from lawful hunting.