MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The state Department of Transportation is in the midst of trying to fix a problematic section of Washington State Route 20.
At milepost 101 near Rockport, a section of road has washed out repeatedly during the past decade and has required emergency repairs several times, according to the Department of Transportation.
The SR 20 Skagit O’Brian Reach Feasibility Project aims to assess the issue and seek possible fixes while also helping salmon recovery.
“Historically, highways were not constructed with environmental variability in mind, and the Skagit River has moved freely across its floodplain,” Jenni Dykstra, chronic environmental deficiencies coordinator and fish biologist for the Department of Transportation, said in an email. “In 1970, the river migrated through its existing riparian buffer adjacent to this section of highway. Since then, the river has continued to periodically wash out the highway embankment.”
In 2015, the department used large concrete jacks and large wood on the riverbank at the downstream end of this section to lessen erosion.
However, the road is still vulnerable to floods.
Meanwhile, salmon, which migrate through the Skagit River, require slow and shallow water to rear their young, and repeated rebuilding of the road can degrade optimal habitat along the river.
The department plans to evaluate how the channels and floodplain are connected to see if there are any actions it can take that will not increase risk to adjacent infrastructure and private property, that will reduce erosion and damage to SR 20 during floods, and that will improve salmon habitat.
Dykstra said that by understanding the floodplain in this area and by connecting small channels the department could help reduce the impact of small flood events on SR 20.
“If this option is feasible, improving the connection of the many existing small side channels across the floodplain could enhance off-channel fish habitat and distribute flows more broadly across the floodplain, reducing pressure along SR 20,” Dykstra said.
Skagit Watershed Council Executive Director Richard Brocksmith said the study is a way to keep infrastructure functional while doing valuable work for salmon recovery.
“How do we find more proactive ways to have sustainable infrastructure in those kind of critical (salmon recovery) areas?” Brocksmith said of such projects.
The Skagit Watershed Council hosts committees to vet and rank proposed salmon habitat projects, including this one.
The state study, which began in December 2021, is funded largely through a grant from the Salmon Recovery Funding Board.
The department presented its findings of the current condition of the road section at a community and stakeholder workshop in November.
A group of east Skagit County residents, Skagit Upriver Neighbors, sent a letter to the department protesting the study. The group took issue with what it sees as the possibility of diverting the mainstem of the Skagit River.
Dykstra said, “The study does not contemplate diverting the mainstem Skagit River. Our study is looking at the feasibility of enhancing the connections of existing small side channels that are distributed across the floodplain to more broadly disperse those flows.”
The department is now working on creating and evaluating possible options.
Another stakeholder meeting will be held in the spring for community feedback.