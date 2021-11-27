PULLMAN — The public is invited to attend a presentation by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on the recent major work of his office, including the inaugural meeting of the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force and the ongoing trial in his case against the nation’s major opioids distributors.
This event is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Pullman and the Washington State University Foley Institute. The event will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday. The link can be found on the League website, lwvpullman.org.