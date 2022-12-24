Santa’s reindeer have been cleared for world travel today by meeting state health and biosecurity requirements, the Washington State Department of Agriculture reported Friday.

According to a news release from the department, Washington state veterinarian Amber Itle reviewed the reindeer handler’s certificate of veterinary inspection paperwork and Santa’s biosecurity plans and all nine festive beasts “are not showing signs of infectious, contagious and/or communicable diseases” and have met all the vaccination and testing requirements.

